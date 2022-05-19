Truist Financial Trims Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Target Price to $28.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EPRT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.81.

NYSE EPRT opened at $22.05 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 42.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

