TrustCo Bank Corp NY Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a dividend payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

TRST opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $600.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRST. StockNews.com raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Kevin M. Curley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $33,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $69,616. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

