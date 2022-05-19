Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.80 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 69.39% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

TUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.17. 82,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,583. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48.

About Tupperware Brands (Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.