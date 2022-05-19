Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 106.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,949 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $23.24. 36,418,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,821,480. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

