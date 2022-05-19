Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have €55.30 ($57.60) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UBSFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €38.10 ($39.69) to €40.00 ($41.67) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($57.29) to €53.00 ($55.21) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.66.

UBSFY opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

