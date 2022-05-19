UBS Group Reiterates “€26.00” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.08) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($28.13) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($25.63) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.19) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($21.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($23.44) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.96 ($24.96).

FRA:DTE opened at €18.10 ($18.85) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($13.25) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($18.89). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €17.20 and a 200 day moving average of €16.67.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

