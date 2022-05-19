Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 27,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,404,912 shares.The stock last traded at $16.88 and had previously closed at $17.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,303.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis Machuca purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $332,830 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 189.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

