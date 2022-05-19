Unifty (NIF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.61 Million

Unifty (NIF) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a market capitalization of $28.61 million and approximately $149,572.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.47 or 0.00054595 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Unifty

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

