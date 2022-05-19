UniMex Network (UMX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million

UniMex Network (UMX) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 19th. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $5,342.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniMex Network has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.36 or 0.00885976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.49 or 0.00459165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00033542 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,635.35 or 1.60251544 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008877 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,094,619 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

