Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Pantheon Investment Group LLC

Pantheon Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,103 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 4.8% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $168,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after purchasing an additional 560,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3,282.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $8.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.48. 115,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,747. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.48.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.