United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Director Richard L. Riesbeck Sells 3,000 Shares

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) Director Richard L. Riesbeck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,247 shares in the company, valued at $800,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UBCP opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $91.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBCP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Bancorp by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Bancorp by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United Bancorp by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in United Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Bancorp (Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

