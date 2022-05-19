United Bank Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

United Bank boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,026,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,683 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,120,000 after buying an additional 1,276,057 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,124,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,014,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,911,000 after buying an additional 718,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.91. 792,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 113.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

