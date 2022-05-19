United Bank Buys 193 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

United Bank grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,454 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.4% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.89.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,233,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,052. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.