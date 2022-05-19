United Bank Decreases Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

United Bank reduced its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Shares of FDL traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $37.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,164. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.