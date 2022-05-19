United Bank Has $862,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

United Bank boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,164 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,364,000 after acquiring an additional 700,243 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.32. 3,532,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,854. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

