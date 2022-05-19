United Bank Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

United Bank trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $228,567,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,618,000 after acquiring an additional 993,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,115,000 after acquiring an additional 859,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,075 shares of company stock worth $9,882,941. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,652,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,308. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.45 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.52.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.