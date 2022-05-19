United Bank Takes $205,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,776,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,544,000 after purchasing an additional 198,955 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,667,000 after purchasing an additional 81,715 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 499,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus raised their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 46,949,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,352,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

