United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $99.68

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$99.68 and traded as low as C$91.25. United Co.s shares last traded at C$91.75, with a volume of 350 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$99.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$105.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95.

United Co.s Company Profile (TSE:UNC)

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

