United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $99.68

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$99.68 and traded as low as C$91.25. United Co.s shares last traded at C$91.75, with a volume of 350 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$99.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$105.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95.
United Co.s Company Profile (TSE:UNC)
