United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Director Lura E. Mcbride Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) Director Lura E. Mcbride bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $14,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,278.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.09.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $245.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.30 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in United Fire Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 23,649 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on UFCS. TheStreet lowered United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Fire Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

United Fire Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

