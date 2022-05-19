United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.09 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.36 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $28.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.41 billion to $29.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ UNFI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.01. 471,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,914. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31.

About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

