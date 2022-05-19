Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Unity Bancorp worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNTY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $294.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 18.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.53%.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

