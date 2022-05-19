Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UEIC. TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.33.

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $343.54 million, a PE ratio of -69.74 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.06 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

