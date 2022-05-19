Upfiring Market Capitalization Tops $1.14 Million (UFR)

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 50.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last week, Upfiring has traded up 240.2% against the dollar. One Upfiring coin can now be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00224011 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003107 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.56 or 0.01605724 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring Coin Profile

Upfiring is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

