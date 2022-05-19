Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$305.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.81 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered Upstart from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.00.

UPST traded up $3.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 660,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,724,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.87.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $549,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,645,791.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,808 shares of company stock valued at $20,198,547. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 240.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

