Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.92 and last traded at $17.90. 38,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,624,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Several research analysts have commented on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $28,128.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Harvey acquired 65,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,074,312.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 813,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,284,349.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,129 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Upwork by 14.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,654,000 after purchasing an additional 509,479 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

