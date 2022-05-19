US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on USFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.73.

Get US Foods alerts:

NYSE USFD opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. US Foods has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 347.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 78,349 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 425.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $1,616,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in US Foods by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.