Utpal Koppikar Sells 5,582 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.16. 1,303,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,949. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 113.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

