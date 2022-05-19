V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

V.F. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. V.F. has a dividend payout ratio of 55.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect V.F. to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,993,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,014. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55. V.F. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $85.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its stake in V.F. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in V.F. by 2.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $4,074,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 60.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

