Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.07-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VVV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Valvoline stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.91. 50,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,476. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The business had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Valvoline by 63.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

