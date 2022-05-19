Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lifted by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.21. 2,352,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,336. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $143.97 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

