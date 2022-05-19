Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is American Money Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

American Money Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.6% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,702,000 after acquiring an additional 67,213 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,207,051. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.