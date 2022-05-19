Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Decreased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $56.42 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.20.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

