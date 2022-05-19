Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Lifted by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 13.7% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $227,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

VUG traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.86. The company had a trading volume of 72,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,105. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.16 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

