Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 263.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.76. 57,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,039. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $101.37 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.77.

