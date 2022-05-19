Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 407,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.7% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $47,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 108,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 54,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 351.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.23. 6,363,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,414,594. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $92.88 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.