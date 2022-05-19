Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.24 and its 200-day moving average is $107.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $92.88 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.