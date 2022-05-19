Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.4% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $168,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $357.93. 6,319,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,696,690. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $396.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $354.02 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

