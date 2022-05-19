VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $393.33.

A number of analysts have commented on VACNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 320 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of VAT Group from CHF 450 to CHF 420 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

VACNY stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.00. 1,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174. VAT Group has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $52.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $40.81.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

