Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $100,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90,000.00 and the highest is $100,000.00. Vaxart reported sales of $110,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $10.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350,000.00 to $31.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $139.18 million, with estimates ranging from $16.10 million to $262.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 16,892.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vaxart by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 178,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vaxart by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vaxart by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 33,360 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 20.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the period. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VXRT traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.51. 87,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,853. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $443.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37.

About Vaxart (Get Rating)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.