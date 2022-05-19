Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) CEO Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $263,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,830,105.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Monday, April 18th, Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $263,780.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Grant Pickering sold 14,288 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $356,342.72.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $27.44.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCVX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vaxcyte by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vaxcyte by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,051,000 after purchasing an additional 178,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.