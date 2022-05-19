Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of VECO opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.35. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.71.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan bought 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.79 per share, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,594.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St bought 2,500 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,466.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 9.1% in the first quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after acquiring an additional 53,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 988,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

