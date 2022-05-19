Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $53.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.35.

NYSE VTR opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 144.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $33,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

