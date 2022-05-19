Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VTYX shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 62.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.93. 135,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,188. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

