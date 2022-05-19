Vert Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $121,137.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 85,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,744 over the last 90 days. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

AAT traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,931. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.