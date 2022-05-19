Vert Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Vert Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,000. Welltower comprises approximately 5.1% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 697.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.50. 73,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.25.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

