Vert Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,254 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vert Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. Vornado Realty Trust comprises 0.9% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,488,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $6,234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 21.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 868,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,502,000 after purchasing an additional 154,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.42. 41,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,671. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 326.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Vornado Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.