Vert Asset Management LLC Invests $2.81 Million in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Vert Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000. Boston Properties accounts for about 2.3% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.07. The stock had a trading volume of 65,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,748. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

