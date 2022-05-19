Vert Asset Management LLC Makes New $167,000 Investment in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.06. 104,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

