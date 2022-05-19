Vert Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,738 Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Vert Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,000. Sun Communities comprises about 3.4% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUI. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,837. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.73 and its 200-day moving average is $187.42. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.96 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

