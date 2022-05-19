Vert Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,150 Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Vert Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000. Regency Centers accounts for approximately 1.6% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 62.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,291 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 474.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,751,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 645,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,579,000 after acquiring an additional 385,446 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 49.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 986,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,394,000 after acquiring an additional 325,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,956,000 after acquiring an additional 291,715 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REG traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.22. 54,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,498. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 89.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

